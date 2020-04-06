Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,457 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $79.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

