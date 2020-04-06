Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,637 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $218.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.17. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.88.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

