Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,449 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $178.02 on Monday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $282.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.