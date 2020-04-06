Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $56,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,535,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,161,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIC. BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

