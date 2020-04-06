Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

