Magna International (MGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Magna International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/27/2020 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/24/2020 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Magna International was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Magna International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Magna International was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

