Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

