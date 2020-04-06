Maincoin Market Cap Tops $297,056.82 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $297,056.82 and approximately $3,044.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.04732333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00065988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037482 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.