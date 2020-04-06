Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.04 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Maker token can now be bought for $318.39 or 0.04483418 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $320.28 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036774 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,949 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, CoinMex, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, GOPAX, BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

