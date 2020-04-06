Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

