Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164.78 ($2.17).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 126.02 ($1.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In related news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

