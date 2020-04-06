Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enstar Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESGR. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $158.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Enstar Group Ltd. has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.96.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.