Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WEX by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $6,632,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

NYSE WEX opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

