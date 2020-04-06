Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of Encore Wire worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $847.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

