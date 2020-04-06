Man Group plc Buys New Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Visteon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Visteon by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Visteon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

