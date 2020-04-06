Man Group plc Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $118.94 on Monday. Okta Inc has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $2,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,849 shares of company stock worth $19,166,015 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

