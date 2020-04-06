Man Group plc Has $3.86 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 172.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

