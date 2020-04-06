Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 182.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Pacira Biosciences worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 582,238 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $7,441,000.

PCRX opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

