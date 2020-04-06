Man Group plc Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

NYSE:EPC opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

