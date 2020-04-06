Man Group plc Purchases 48,908 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 665.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Shake Shack worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $33.19 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.