Man Group plc Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

