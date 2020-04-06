Man Group plc Purchases New Position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.40% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.