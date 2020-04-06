Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Ship Finance International worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 35.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

