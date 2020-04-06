Man Group plc Sells 7,510 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

