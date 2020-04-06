Man Group plc Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 282,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:ESI opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

