Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Manhattan Bridge Capital to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $38.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 61.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $87,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

