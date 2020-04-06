Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,235.32

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market cap of $211,235.32 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000181 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,362.49 or 0.99771089 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,668,466 coins and its circulating supply is 658,488,668 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.