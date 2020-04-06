ManpowerGroup (MAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN):

3/27/2020 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/19/2020 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

3/19/2020 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $80,536,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

