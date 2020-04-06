Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $7.84 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

