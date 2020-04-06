Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $867.30 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

