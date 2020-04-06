Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Markel worth $54,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $124,345,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $867.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,145.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

