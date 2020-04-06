MarketAxess (MKTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently:

4/3/2020 – MarketAxess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $363.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $380.00 to $382.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

3/23/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $388.00 to $380.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $371.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $378.00 to $388.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $387.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.12 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.21.

Get MarketAxess Holdings Inc alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.