Marriott International (MAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

3/30/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from to .

3/9/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2020 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2020 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $132.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Marriott International stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Marriott International Inc alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.