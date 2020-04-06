Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $66,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

