Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

