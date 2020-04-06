Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM):

3/31/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/27/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Martin Marietta have outperformed its industry in the past year. This outperformance is likely to continue going forward, courtesy of strong 2019 results, higher shipments, strong pricing and cost-management efforts. Notably, the company provided strong guidance for 2020, given strong past quarters’ results and attractive underlying market fundamentals. The company is well positioned for the upcoming periods on the back of its strong pipeline of large multi-year energy projects, and improving residential, non-residential, and public construction demand trends. Its strength on acquisitions and divestitures is also encouraging. However, adverse weather conditions and rising costs raise concern. Also, 2020 earnings estimates have been trending downward over the past 30 days, reflecting concern for the company.”

3/25/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $288.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $301.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $309.00.

2/18/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $292.00 to $288.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $336.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $320.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.83.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

