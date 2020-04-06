Masari Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $109,607.08 and $66.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

