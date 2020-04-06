Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,880 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 36.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

