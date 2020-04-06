Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

