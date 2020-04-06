Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $255,899.16 and $52,232.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02268799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076408 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

