Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,293 shares of company stock valued at $127,328,828. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $28.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.94. 8,630,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.70. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mastercard from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.52.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.