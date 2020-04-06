Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.