Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.06. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.