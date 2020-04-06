MASTERNET (MASH) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $4,114.72 and $220.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

