Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Matador Resources worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.