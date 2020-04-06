Matchpool (GUP) Market Capitalization Tops $137,813.50

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $137,813.50 and approximately $229.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02635642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00206126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

