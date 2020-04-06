Mattel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,583 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 4,223 put options.

MAT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,720. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

