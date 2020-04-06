Max Property Group Achieves Market Capitalization of $464,616.78 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $464,616.78 and approximately $55.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

