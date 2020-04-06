MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of MXL opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $784.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

