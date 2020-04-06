McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at HSBC

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the stock’s current price.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target (down previously from GBX 132 ($1.74)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 128.75 ($1.69).

MCS stock opened at GBX 65.18 ($0.86) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.38. McCarthy & Stone has a 12-month low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $324.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Mike Lloyd acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

